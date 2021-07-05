Chester Chatter: Fireworks for the Fourth

By Ruthie Douglas

© Telegraph Publishing LLC

C

elebrating the Fourth of July, Chester did not always have a display of fireworks. In fact our town streets were empty and not many people were around during the holiday.

Most had gone to family gatherings or went to the local lakesides to enjoy a day of cookouts and games such as cornhole and horseshoes.

A few times, folks would attempt to put on a fireworks show. But it was difficult raising that much money and parking at one venue — the Pinnacle — wasn’t sufficient.

At one time, fireworks were shot off from the hillside at the Ricky Bliss farm, on High Street.

Years ago, the Green Mountain Softball Park shot off fireworks for a tournament celebration, making many realize that that space off Route 103 was a perfect venue for fireworks for the town.

Pat Budnick of Motel in the Meadow came to the rescue by getting the community involved to help raise money and arrange the fireworks.

Many people worked hard to bring on the fireworks. Great ideas, but first we need good weather. And sadly, we did not have that Friday night for the fireworks at the American Legion. But while the American Legion was unhappy to have to cancel plans for this July 4th weekend, members still served pork and all the fixings Friday night.

And, more importantly, the fireworks have been rescheduled for Monday, July 5 at dusk on the legion field.

Scene and heard

K

and‘s birthdays are a few days apart and used their camper to run away to Lake Champlain for a birthday getaway.

It has been great to get together once again.

I was most happy to perform the marriage of Walter Belliveau and Shanni Shoemaker held at the Bellows Falls Country Club on Saturday. The reception was catered by Dari Joy.

Best wishes to Milt Willis who has retired after years of service to the Veterans Administration.