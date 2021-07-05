Left in Andover: Wiggle room for college grads

M

y grade school history textbooks featured scary descriptions of indentured servitude in early America. But in our times, bankruptcy protection is available and we no longer risk jail for non-payment of financial obligations.

Nevertheless, 43 million young Americans are hamstrung by a whopping one and a half trillion dollars in unpaid federal student loans. The average debt per person is $36,000.

This invisible handcuff hinders the ability of a whole generation to invest in home ownership and start families.

My hope is that Congress approves (a token) $10,000 per person federal college debt relief. It would be fitting to pass this legislation during the upcoming Shmita year.

Of course, the ancient biblical practice of Shmita would be downright revolutionary for our day. According to its precepts, debt was simply forgiven, offering the opportunity for those who had fallen short to begin anew.

I was raised on the mythology of my young dad setting off from Bennington in 1933 to attend City College in New York. Tuition cost was zero.

Even so it was a stretch. Dad couch-surfed with relatives, from the Bronx to lower Manhattan to Brooklyn.

He subsisted on 5-cent hot dogs from the Automat and shipped his laundry home to Vermont for his older sister to wash. But he graduated debt-free.

My mom had to drop out of a private college when her father lost his job during the Great Depression. She returned home and enrolled in a stenography program.

When I matriculated at Antioch College in 1969, tuition including room and board was under $10,000 per year. To put this in perspective, my parents had just purchased a huge Victorian house in downtown Northampton for $12,500 and reported yearly income of $9,000.