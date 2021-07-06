Celebration of Life for Mary Fraser set for July 31
A Celebration of Life service for Mary Fraser, who passed away Dec. 31, 2019, will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 31, 2021 at the Unitarian Universalist Meetinghouse, 21 Fairground Road in Springfield.
Please join her family in a brief service and sharing of memories, with a reception to follow at the Meetinghouse.
