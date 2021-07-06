Wednesday, June 30: Weston considers replacing Zoning Board with Development Review Board.  
Story ballet ‘Thumbelina’ sparkles on Cobleigh Field.
Heritage Deli fund-raiser for CAFC draws good crowd; One Credit announces scholarships.
College News.
The Telegraph Calendar of Events has got your weekend, and then some.

Celebration of Life for Mary Fraser set for July 31

Jul 06, 2021

A Celebration of Life service for Mary Fraser, who passed away Dec. 31, 2019, will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 31, 2021 at the Unitarian Universalist Meetinghouse, 21 Fairground Road in Springfield.

Please join her family in a brief service and sharing of memories, with a reception to follow at the Meetinghouse.

To view her obituary, please click here.

