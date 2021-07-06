Springfield Rotary awards scholarships to two, welcomes new president

T

he Springfield Rotary Club recently held its first in-person meeting in 2021 at the Weathersfield Inn for the annual Changing of the Gavel. Outgoing Club President Jerry Farnum, left, accepts congratulations from incoming President Jim Fog.

Springfield Rotary Club members Jim Fog, left, and Bob Flint, right, congratulate this year’s Rotary Scholarship winners, Anna Ondre, center left, and Haley Gibbons, who were each awarded a $2,000 scholarship.

Ondre will be attending the University of Tampa in Florida and Gibbons will be at the Hartwick College, in Oneonta, N.Y. Since the 2020 Penny Sale was canceled due to the pandemic, Rotary Club members funded this year’s scholarships through individual donations.