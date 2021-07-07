Chromebooks available for checkout at Whiting

W

hiting Library in Chester has three brand new Chromebooks ready to check out to library patrons.

These laptops can be used in the library itself or checked out and taken home for a loan period of one week. You will need an internet connection to use a Chromebook, which you can connect to for free at the library and on the Village Green in Chester.

These simple laptops can connect you to everything on the internet. Use the built-in camera for video calls, watch shows or stream music, check your email or download and print all those various forms you may need. The library printer connects wirelessly to the laptops for all of your printing needs. You can also use the laptops to create documents or files and save them to the cloud or your external storage device.

The Chromebooks were purchased with funds from two grants awarded to Whiting Library. One grant is the Libraries Transforming Communities: Focus on Small and Rural Libraries, an initiative of the American Library Association in collaboration with the Association for Rural & Small Libraries. The second grant is the Vermont Department of Libraries Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act Technology grant.