College News.

Cynthia Prairie | Jul 07, 2021 | Comments 0
Emerson College in Boston awarded more than 950 undergraduate degrees and more than 470 graduate degrees for the Class of 2021 on Sunday, May 2, at Fenway Park in Boston, during its 141st commencement exercises, and virtually on Sunday, May 9. The College also honored the Class of 2020 graduates in an additional ceremony at Fenway Park on May 2.
Tuckerman Wunderle of Chester received a Bachelor of Arts in Writing, Lit & Pub: Literature.
