Fourth fireworks finally on Fifth
The Chester Telegraph | Jul 07, 2021 | Comments 0
After a rain delay from the planned July 3 events, the American Legion in Chester had a perfect evening on Monday to hold the town Independence Day fireworks, bringing the long weekend to a close. If you didn’t get a chance to watch them live, Dennis Kopacz of Sculpted Physiques in Chester viewed the display and shot this 30-second video of the finale.
