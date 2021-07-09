Derry resident arraigned on federal drug charges

By Shawn Cunningham

A

South Londonderry man pleaded not guilty in federal court (via Zoom) this afternoon on drug charges dating back to 2017 that apparently involved an overdose death.

Timothy J. Slade, 29, was indicted by a federal grand jury on charges of heroin distribution and maintaining a drug-involved premises and was arrested by Vermont State Police on Thursday, July 8 at his residence on Thompsonburg Road.

A VSP press release said that State Police detectives began their investigation in July 2017 after receiving a report that Keith Johnson, 22, had been found dead inside his residence on North Main Street in Londonderry. A State Police press release at the time referred to “evidence of recent illicit drug use was … in the apartment.”

State Police say they have worked on the investigation with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Vermont for the past year that resulted in the issuance of a federal arrest warrant on June 30 and the arrest of Slade on Thursday.

Magistrate Judge Kevin Doyle explained the charges to Slade and took the not guilty plea. In deciding to release him — with conditions, Doyle noted that the charges are about four years old and that Slade has been on probation, undergoing counseling and was employed.

Doyle set Oct. 7 as the deadline for pretrial motions. Assistant federal public defender Barclay Johnson was appointed to represent Slade.