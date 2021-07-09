Jack Theodore Lindgren, 78, Springfield native

J

ack Theodore Lindgren of Jupiter, Fla., passed away peacefully on June 17, 2021 after a battle with cancer. He was 78. Jack, the oldest of seven children, was born on March 16, 1943 in Springfield, Vt., to Ted and Florence (Morrison) Lindgren.

He worked on the family dairy farm while playing football and running track at Springfield High School before graduating in 1961. Jack went on to play football at Grove City College and earned a bachelor’s degree. Following college, Jack worked as a programmer for Sylvania Electric before joining the U.S. Army. He graduated from officer candidate school in 1968. Jack then completed Jumpmaster School with the 82nd Airborne at Fort Bragg, N.C., and Pathfinder School at Fort Benning, Ga.

Jack served in Vietnam with the 1st Infantry Division earning a Silver Star and four Bronze Stars. After returning from Vietnam, Jack accepted a position with Procter & Gamble that led to a distinguished career in the consumer goods industry.

He later held executive level positions with the Clorox Co., Pepsi Co., Edy’s Ice Cream and Bunge. Jack primarily raised his family in Cincinnati after moving there in 1981 as the regional manager for Pepsi Co. Jack eventually retired to Florida, but his passion for family led to frequent return trips to his adopted hometown to visit his children and grandchildren.

He especially enjoyed attending his grandchildren’s events and watching them compete in soccer, baseball and golf. He was also a member of the American Legion Post 271 and the Loyal Order of Moose.

Jack is survived by his children Gary Lindgren (Susan) and Todd Lindgren (Shannon); his five grandchildren: Jack Lindgren, Courtney Lindgren, Tyler Lindgren, Trevor Lindgren and Grace Lindgren; his mother Florence Lindgren; his brothers, Lance Lindgren, Jeff Lindgren and Ted Lindgren; his sisters, Linda Fletcher, Karin Greenawalt and Jennifer Anderson, and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his father, Theodore Lindgren.

A memorial Service will be held at Calvary Baptist Church in Springfield, Vt., at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 21 followed immediately by a reception at the Nolin-Murray Center.

Burial services will be held at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. Memorial contributions can be made to SHS Alumni Association, Jack Lindgren Memorial Scholarship, 13 Fairground Road, Springfield, VT 05156.