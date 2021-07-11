On Saturday, July 17, Mountain Garden Walks offers a self-guided walking tour of six enchanting gardens in Londonderry and Weston, each capturing the beauty of Vermont’s perennial, woodland and native plants surrounded by stonewalls, bogs and expansive vistas of mountains and meadows. Most of all, these spectacular gardens reflect the environment of our Vermont landscape.

Nurtured and tended by their owners, these gardens offer a feeling of serenity and quiet as you enjoy the art and beauty of gardening. You will discover a meandering artisan-well stream; a river winding through low-lying fields; and an expansive pond home to wildlife. There are plantings and fruit trees to nurture bees, butterflies and hummingbirds; and a host of Norway Spruce, Arborvitae and Freedom Maple trees. Enjoy mature perennial and wildflower gardens, plus a garden of cutting flowers and vegetables to demonstrate an ever changing ideas about gardening.

This year’s tour also includes a small-scale sheep farm capturing the practical and artistry of gardening to provide vegetables, eggs and meat, as well as the abundant wool.

Mountain Garden Walks, sponsored by Green Mountain Gardeners, will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, July 17. The tour begins at the Custer-Sharp House, Middletown Road, Londonderry. Information on the tour and how to purchase tickets, can be found by clicking here. All proceeds go to Green Mountain Gardeners Lib Thieme Scholarship Fund.