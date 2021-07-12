10-car crash closes I-91 northbound; no injuries

© 2021 Telegraph Publishing LLC

A pickup truck on I-91 that was unable to stop to avoid vehicles waiting for the cleanup of an earlier two-car crash this morning caused a 10-vehicle pileup. No injuries were reported, but the mess closed the roadway for two hours, until around 10 a.m.

According to Vermont State Police, just before 6:30 a.m. Monday, July 12, a two-car accident had brought traffic in both northbound lanes to a standstill.

There was a steady rain with standing water on the road when a pickup truck hauling drilling equipment was unable to stop and collided with the stopped vehicles, causing front and rear end damage to nine of them, but no injuries. Included in the wreck were drivers from Chester and Springfield.

The accident is still under investigation.

