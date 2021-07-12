Area Realtors board offers free document shredding

T

he South Central Vermont Board Of Realtors is joining with other local Vermont Realtor boards to offer a statewide Consumer Safety Day on Saturday, July 31.

Realtors have contracted SecurShred to provide a mobile unit for the on site shredding of personal documents (maximum 5 boxes per household) at three locations throughout our area:

9 to 11 a.m. at the Londonderry Volunteer Rescue Squad, VT Rte 100 in Londonderry.

noon at 2 p.m. at the Maple Street School, 322 Maple St. in Manchester Center and

3 to 5 p.m. at the Bank of Bennington, 155 North St. in Bennington.

Committees of the board are organizing the day, including tables with information about working with Realtors and, in many locations, local ambulance and fire departments and their vehicles, and refreshments.