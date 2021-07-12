Biden appoints Gov. Scott to bi-partisan governors’ security council

President Joe Biden has appointed Gov. Phil Scott to the President’s Council of Governors for a two-year term, the White House announced.

The bipartisan council was established in 2010 by Section 1822 of the National Defense Authorization Act of 2008 and implemented by Presidential Executive Order 13528. It includes up to 10 governors who work with federal officials to address issues relating to national security, homeland defense, disaster preparedness, response and recovery, and the National Guard.

Gov. Scott, a Republican, issued the following statement in response to the appointment:

“President Biden has frequently noted that good government requires listening to and learning from all perspectives, considering all ideas, seeking consensus wherever possible and compromising when necessary to move America forward. Nowhere is this approach more important than when it comes to matters of national security or disaster preparedness, response and recovery.

“As a public servant, I have always prioritized good government over party politics, and this is the perspective I will bring to this appointment. It is truly an honor to serve on the Council.

“I want to thank President Biden for appointing me, and I look forward to working with his Administration and the other governors to demonstrate that bipartisan leadership can work and help bring our deeply polarized country together to unite around our shared values and goals.”

In addition to Governor Scott, the President’s Council of Governors includes:

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine (R), Co-Chair

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D), Co-Chair

Delaware Gov. John Carney (D)

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards (D)

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D)

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown (D)

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox (R)

Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon (R)



The nine newly appointed governors will join Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee (R), whose term expires in 2022, on the Council.