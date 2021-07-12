Chester Chatter: Once a farmer, always a farmer

By Ruthie Douglas

mall farm living was a good way of life. When Don and I were first married, we considered other ways that we might earn a living besides farming. But we went with farming on his parents family farm.

Don, his brother George and their father bought the farm next door. We worked hard but we also had a lot of laughter. I wasn’t very great as a farmer’s wife. I was after all a city girl, having come from Springfield. But I did try.

Soon, and I don’t know how it happened, I was milking cows. Our wealthy neighbor joined up with us, saying that he want to help build up the farmstead.

Soon some big barns were built between our houses. It was a way of farming that we were not used to. So at the end of that chapter, the family backed out of the deal and we decided to not farm any longer.

Don took a job with Fellows Gear Shaper, and I became the manager of Magic Mountain’s Base Lodge. While we no longer worked as a farm, the land stayed in our hearts forever. That old farmhouse was built around 1776 and the Douglas family had bought it around 1907.

When it burned down in 1967, we rebuilt it. And I sold the house in 2005. And my new home has served me just fine.

Scene and heard

any people do not know how to deal with those who are handicapped. I know because I am handicapped. One problem is my phone doesn’t ring enough for me to get to before a person hangs up or leaves a message. Another is that while many businesses have handicapped parking, they also have high curbs that are difficult to navigate.

Monday night’s fireworks were very good, but short. Let’s try to raise enough funds so that next year the show is longer.

After eight months of delivering meals for Chester Helping Hands program, Abby Farrar and I are taking a break. We enjoyed getting to know the folks along our route and we will miss them.

Jean and Joe Bolaski tried out their new camper by spending a few days in Maine. They found all was good.

Family friends gathered at the Country Girl Diner to honor Dolly Moore. A long time ago, it was Dolly behind the counter and we all loved her smile and laughter. Paulo Adams of Chicopee, Mass., and his mother Nancy Adams were up here to celebration Dolly’s life