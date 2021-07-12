Community Greenhouse board seeks CPA

T

he Board of Directors of theis seeking a Certified Public Accountant to help them as they continue forward to create a public space where people can rent a garden plot or raised bed for a nominal fee.

“It’s all very exciting to envision this beautiful greenhouse in the heart of our community that will allow folks, who might not otherwise have the space, to be able to grow their own food,” said board member Melody Reed.

Besides the 32- by 100-foot greenhouse, there will also be taller raised beds for the older folks and accessible garden tables for wheelchair-bound gardeners. The greenhouse and gardens will be a source for learning for both students and adults with various educational workshops offered.

The board is looking for a CPA, with nonprofit experience desired but not required, especially experience working with government grants. The ideal candidate will have a passion for community service and be willing to accept tax deductible, in-kind donation receipts for the accounting service provided.

Duties include, but are not limited to, completing and filing all necessary tax documents, managing accounts receivable and accounts payable, logging each donation, ensuring funds are used properly, and generating periodic reports for the CCG&G Board. Knowledge of the U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles a plus.

To send a letter of interest to Chester Community Greenhouse & Gardens, click here or email chestergreenhouse@gmail.com.