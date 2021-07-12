State celebrates return of Amtrak trains with $1 rides at Bellows Falls on July 19

The Vermont Agency of Transportation is announcing celebratory events at all Amtrak stations in Vermont to welcome back the state’s two Amtrak trains on Monday, July 19, when the Vermonter and Ethan Allen Express resume service.

At noon and 5 p.m. gather at the Bellows Falls Train Station on the Island to greet the Vermonter.

Meet local directors and state Reps. Carolyn Partridge and Leslie Goldman and Sen. Becca Balint while enjoying music from an eight-piece jazz band. Enjoy cuisine from Smokin’ Bowls at noon and Jamaican Jewelz Catering Stand at 5 p.m. with refreshments from Rockingham Roasters.

Operation Lifesaver of Vermont will be providing short presentations on rail safety: Safety Near Trains | Operation Lifesaver (oli.org)

To complement the event, $1 train fares are being offered for travel within Vermont on July 19 so attendees may participate in the celebration with an Amtrak train ride.

For $1 Amtrak tickets on July 19, click here.

Links to the Amtrak train schedules for Vermont service, as well as additional Amtrak information, are on the AOT website by clicking here.

For event participants who plan to take the train one-way, bus shuttle services will be offered: Passengers who ride the Vermonter train southbound may return by shuttle from Montpelier or Brattleboro to St. Albans (two shuttle offerings).

In advance of the Vermonter event in Bellows Falls, a shuttle in Brattleboro will take passengers to Bellows Falls, and they may then ride the Vermonter train to Brattleboro.

For shuttle service, seating is limited and being offered on a first-come, first-served basis. Reserve your seat online now here.

Summer Amtrak fares for travel on the Vermonter and Ethan Allen Express are now 50% off and will be available for booking through July 15.