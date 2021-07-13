Tri Mountain Lions announces winners of July 3 Duck Race
Press release | Jul 13, 2021 | Comments 0
The lucky winners of 2021 Duck Race are:
- First Place winning $175: Jon Foster of Mount Holly;
- Second Place winning $125: Elizabeth Grant of Winhall; and
- Third Place winning $50: Bart Colburn of Londonderry.
The Duck Race is the Tri-Mountain Lions Club’s major fundraiser for the coming year. The club thanks all who purchased tickets to support club efforts.
Following the year off due to Covid-19, the Tri-Mtn. Lions will be returning with vision screenings this fall in the local schools. Stop by the Tri-Mtn. Lions booth at the Bondville Fair, Friday, Aug. 27 through Sunday, Aug. 29, to pick up some free ear plugs for the track events.
Filed Under: Community and Arts Life • In the Community • Latest News
About the Author: This item was edited from one or more press releases submitted to The Chester Telegraph.
Comments (0)
Leave a Reply
First name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. No aliases accepted.