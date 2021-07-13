Tri Mountain Lions announces winners of July 3 Duck Race

T

he Tri-Mountain Lions Club, based in Londonderry, held its Duck Race on Saturday, July 3 raising funds for its efforts including providing glasses and vision care for local residents.

The lucky winners of 2021 Duck Race are:

First Place winning $175: Jon Foster of Mount Holly ;

; Second Place winning $125: Elizabeth Grant of Winhall ; and

; and Third Place winning $50: Bart Colburn of Londonderry.

The Duck Race is the Tri-Mountain Lions Club’s major fundraiser for the coming year. The club thanks all who purchased tickets to support club efforts.

Following the year off due to Covid-19, the Tri-Mtn. Lions will be returning with vision screenings this fall in the local schools. Stop by the Tri-Mtn. Lions booth at the Bondville Fair, Friday, Aug. 27 through Sunday, Aug. 29, to pick up some free ear plugs for the track events.