Tri Mountain Lions announces winners of July 3 Duck Race

Jul 13, 2021

Tri-Mtn. Lions members prepare for the Duck Race fund-raiser on Saturday, July 3.

The Tri-Mountain Lions Club, based in Londonderry, held its Duck Race on Saturday, July 3 raising funds for its efforts including providing glasses and vision care for local residents.

The lucky winners of 2021 Duck Race are:

  • First Place winning $175: Jon Foster of Mount Holly;
  • Second Place winning $125: Elizabeth Grant of Winhall; and
  • Third Place winning $50: Bart Colburn of Londonderry.

The Duck Race is the Tri-Mountain Lions Club’s major fundraiser for the coming year. The club thanks all who purchased tickets to support club efforts.

Following the year off due to Covid-19, the Tri-Mtn. Lions will be returning with vision screenings this fall in the local schools. Stop by the Tri-Mtn.  Lions booth at the Bondville Fair, Friday, Aug. 27 through Sunday, Aug. 29, to pick up some free ear plugs for the track events.

