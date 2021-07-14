31 area restaurants OK’d for Covid relief grants worth $4.2 million

By Cynthia Prairie

hirty-one restaurants, bars and food trucks from Bellows Falls to Manchester, including four in Chester, have been approved to receive portions of the $28.6 billion federal Restaurant Revitalization Fund to help them recover from the effects of restrictions imposed during the Covid-19 pandemic crisis. The total funding those 31 regional businesses were approved for is $4.228 million, $709,882 of which is earmarked for four Chester businesses.

Restaurants, inns and tourist businesses were particularly hard-hit during the height of Covid-19, since gatherings, dining in and travel have been severely curtailed and options had been limited to take out and delivery. That not only impacts the owners, the diners and the suppliers but also the cooks, waitstaff and support staff.

Deb and Alan Brown of MacLaomainn’s Scottish Pub on Main Street in Chester applied for a grant of slightly more than $220,000. Said Deb Brown in an interview on Tuesday, earlier in the pandemic, the restaurant received two federal loans/grants “which allowed us to keep our full time and permanent staff on … doing whatever was needed,” including maintenance. “Because business had dropped to 15 percent to 20 percent, when (the state) cut down dining to one household per table, we were bleeding money.”

Since Late February and the beginning of March, Brown says, “We’ve been holding our own.” Then the Browns applied for the Restaurant Revitalization grant, and one morning, “One Credit (Union) called to say that ‘someone’s trying to put a large amount of money into your account. Is this OK?’ ” Brown said she responded, “Yes please. That was the first we heard we got it and it was a huge relief. It was the light at the end of the tunnel.”

Brown says, “Some people might think that it (the grant) is a lot of money, but that is just what we have lost.”

It’s now been 15 months since MacLaomainn’s and other restaurants closed down completely for three months. “And technically,” says Alan Brown, “we haven’t opened 100 percent because we don’t have the staff (to fill the hours) and because of the the seating guidelines.” MacLaomainn’s is a small restaurant and bar with a warm, pub-like feel that is currently open just five days a week, closing by 8 every night. Despite deck seating, the space is limited. The Browns have gone from seating for 80, inside and out, to 50, or 62.5 percent of its original capacity. And in the restaurant business, butts in seats is crucial.

The grant program was announced in late April and businesses had to apply through the Small Business Administration, which also administers the grant funds. The program used up its entire allocation was closed earlier this month.

In total, the federal government is distributing $28.6 billion to 101,004 food and beverage related business throughout all 50 states and the territories of Puerto Rico, Guam, American Samoa, the Virgin Islands and the Northern Mariana Islands.

Those businesses can include restaurants, bars, caterers, food stands, trucks or carts, bakeries, brew pubs, wineries and distilleries among others.

The Top 3 recipients by state are:

California with 15,988 establishments receiving a total of $5.7 billion

establishments receiving a total of $5.7 billion New York with 9,775 receiving $3.66 billion and

receiving $3.66 billion and Texas with 6,406 receiving $1.67 billion.

The Bottom 3 are:

Wyoming with 125 establishments receiving $18 million

establishments receiving $18 million South Dakota with 194 receiving $25.7 million and

receiving $25.7 million and North Dakota with 171 receiving $25.9 million.

In Vermont, 366 food and beverage establishments, out of 947 applicants, were approved to receive a total of $77 million. Nationally, the SBA received 278,304, approving 101,004. The overall average grant size in the United States and territories is $283,000, according to the SBA.

The largest grant in the state — for $ 4.2 million — went to a restaurant registered to Tygate Motel Corp. in South Burlington. The smallest — for $2,172 — went to a food stand/truck/cart operation in Essex Junction.

According to the SBA, the funds are to be used for:

Business payroll costs (including sick leave)

Payments on any business mortgage obligation

Business rent payments (note: this does not include prepayment of rent)

Business debt service (both principal and interest; note: this does not include any prepayment of principal or interest)

Business utility payments

Business maintenance expenses

Construction of outdoor seating

Business supplies (including protective equipment and cleaning materials)

Business food and beverage expenses (including raw materials)

Covered supplier costs

Business operating expenses

Below is the list of area establishments that qualified for grants, taken directly from the SBA list. To search through all the grants awarded, click here.