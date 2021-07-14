Chester Planning Commission agenda for July 19

The Chester Planning Commission will hold its regular meeting at 6 p.m. on Monday July 19 at Town Hall, 556 Elm Street and via Zoom. To join the meeting go to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81029256359

Below is the commission’s agenda.

1. Discuss the ACCD document Enabling Better Places: A Zoning Guide for Vermont Neighborhoods, with the purpose of identifying quick fixes to the adopted bylaws in anticipation of funding that will become available in 2022. Time allocated: 1 hour.

2. Review the minutes from the June 21, 2021 meeting.

3. Citizen comments

4. Discuss the agenda and set the date for the next meeting.

The board will be discussing the document Enabling Better Places, a Zoning Guide for Vermont Neighborhoods, from the Agency of Commerce and Community Development. (available at: https://accd.vermont. gov/content/zoning-for-great- neighborhoods)