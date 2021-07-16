Chester Select Board agenda for July 21

Wednesday, July 14: Chester taxes jump as reassessment cancels CLA cushion.  
The Chester Select Board will meet at Town Hall, 556 Elm St., at 6 p.m. on July 21 as well as via Zoom. To attend via Zoom,  click here: ​ https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81988842129.

Below is the agenda.

1. Approve Minutes from the July 7, 2021 Special Select Board meeting

2. Citizen Comments/Answers from Previous Meeting

3. Old Business

4. Community Greenhouse; Public Forum

5. Vendor Permit; Aurora’s

6. Change in Municipal Retirement Program for Police Department

7. Speed limit Review; Andover Road, Grafton Street, River Street

8. Financial Review

9. New Business/Next Agenda

10. Adjourn

