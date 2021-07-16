Chester Select Board agenda for July 21
The Chester Select Board will meet at Town Hall, 556 Elm St., at 6 p.m. on July 21 as well as via Zoom. To attend via Zoom, click here: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81988842129.
Below is the agenda.
1. Approve Minutes from the July 7, 2021 Special Select Board meeting
2. Citizen Comments/Answers from Previous Meeting
3. Old Business
4. Community Greenhouse; Public Forum
5. Vendor Permit; Aurora’s
6. Change in Municipal Retirement Program for Police Department
7. Speed limit Review; Andover Road, Grafton Street, River Street
8. Financial Review
9. New Business/Next Agenda
10. Adjourn
