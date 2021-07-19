Derry Congregational Church to hold annual Whale of a Sale July 30 & 31

Wednesday, July 14: Chester taxes jump as reassessment cancels CLA cushion.  
The Second Congregational Church’s annual Whale of a Sale will be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday July 30 and Saturday July 31 at the church, 2051 Vermont Route 11, in Londonderry.

Highlights this year include:  Chairs, chairs, and more chairs! Also featured are many beautiful lamps, bookcases, a fine collection of prints/frames and all kinds of sporting equipment. As usual there are lots of kitchen items, home décor, small electronics, gardening items, linens and toys.

The Whale of a Sale will be following state Covid guidelines: Masks are not required for fully vaccinated people, but are suggested for unvaccinated folks. Please call the church office for directions or if you have questions, 824-6453.

