‘Dine around BBQ’ fund-raiser for Londonderry Arts & Historical Society to be held Aug. 13

he Londonderry Arts and Historical Society is hosting a Dine-around-a-Barbecue fund-raiser at the Custer Sharp House, 2461 Middletown Road, from 5 to 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 13.

Local chefs Annie Campbell and Sharon Crossman are preparing assorted creative burgers. Guests can choose from the Bernadine, the Custer Sharp, the Route 11 and the Middletown Veggie or even a hotdog. Rotary volunteers will grill them up to perfection.

The Londonderry Village Market, Vermont Butcher and Honeypie are providing the burgers and hotdogs. Assorted salads prepared by board members and dessert from Grandma Miller’s will round out the menu. And guests can whet their pallets with craft beers, sangria or the signature LAHS non-alcoholic Pink Sifter. Green Mountain Gardeners are creating festive bouquets for the tables.

There will be music by Andy Avery. Try your luck with the 50/50 raffle. Or bid on one of the terrific auction items including a painting by Bernadine Custer; a handmade, hand-painted Vermont cornhole game; or a kayak/canoe trip and gourmet picnic on one of the Lowell Lake islands.

Bring the family – and chairs or a blanket – for an evening of fun. Tickets are $35 for adults, $15 for ages 6 to 12, and kids under 6 are free. RSVP by Aug. 6 by filling at the form at the bottom of this link.