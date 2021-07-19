Planning for services, celebration for the late Delores Barbeau

T

he community will celebrate the life of Dr. Delores Barbeau, co-founder of Neighborhood Connections with Gloria Dawson, Carol Olstad, and Carol Robbshaw to provide social services to the residents of the mountain towns of southern Vermont, in mid-August.

Services and a community-wide celebration of Delores’ life will take place on the grounds of The Weston Priory, 58 Priory Hill Road in Weston, on Friday Aug. 13 and Saturday, Aug. 14. All whose lives have been touched by Delores are welcome to attend.

Throughout both days, Neighborhood Connections will host a celebration of her life through photos and video in the Priory Visitor Center.

The schedule of events is as follows:

5:15 p.m. Friday, Aug. 13: Eucharist at the Weston Priory Barn Chapel.

10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 14: Procession from the Weston Barn Chapel to the Priory Cemetery for internment.

A Testimonial Service immediately follows internment in The Barn Chapel.

All are then invited to a shared meal.

Committees are being formed to assist in planning the event. Please sign up for one of the committees listed below. E-mail your choice to heidiroot51@gmail.com