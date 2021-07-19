Wantastiquet Rotary gives 6 $1,000 scholarships

Wednesday, July 14: Chester taxes jump as reassessment cancels CLA cushion.  
The Wantastiquet Rotary Club, through generous donations from the community, awarded six $1,000 scholarships to students living within the mountain towns.

Although 2020-2021 was a difficult year for the club to raise money because of the pandemic, its major scholarship fund-raiser was a No-Show St. Patrick Day Gala.

Scholarship recipients are:

  • Florence Njordge of Londonderry,
  • Devan Kajah of Londonderry,
  • Grace DiStasio of Londonderry,
  • Karson Barclay of Londonderry, 
  • Jaden Bauch of Londonderry, and
  • Ethan Prins of Weston.

Along with these scholarship recipients, two scholarships were granted in 2019-2020 to students who elected to take a gap year due to the Coronavirus pandemic were also awarded. The Wantastiquet Rotary wishes all its scholars good luck in their academic endeavors.

