Wantastiquet Rotary gives 6 $1,000 scholarships
Although 2020-2021 was a difficult year for the club to raise money because of the pandemic, its major scholarship fund-raiser was a No-Show St. Patrick Day Gala.
Scholarship recipients are:
- Florence Njordge of Londonderry,
- Devan Kajah of Londonderry,
- Grace DiStasio of Londonderry,
- Karson Barclay of Londonderry,
- Jaden Bauch of Londonderry, and
- Ethan Prins of Weston.
Along with these scholarship recipients, two scholarships were granted in 2019-2020 to students who elected to take a gap year due to the Coronavirus pandemic were also awarded. The Wantastiquet Rotary wishes all its scholars good luck in their academic endeavors.
