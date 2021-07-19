Wantastiquet Rotary gives 6 $1,000 scholarships

T

he Wantastiquet Rotary Club , through generous donations from the community, awarded six $1,000 scholarships to students living within the mountain towns.

Although 2020-2021 was a difficult year for the club to raise money because of the pandemic, its major scholarship fund-raiser was a No-Show St. Patrick Day Gala.

Scholarship recipients are:

Florence Njordge of Londonderry,

Devan Kajah of Londonderry,



Grace DiStasio of Londonderry,

Karson Barclay of Londonderry,

Jaden Bauch of Londonderry, and

and Ethan Prins of Weston.

Along with these scholarship recipients, two scholarships were granted in 2019-2020 to students who elected to take a gap year due to the Coronavirus pandemic were also awarded. The Wantastiquet Rotary wishes all its scholars good luck in their academic endeavors.