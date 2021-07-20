Chester quilt artists honored at Billings artshow

T

wo Chester residents are among three quilters who have been recognized by the Billings Farm & Museum of Woodstock during its 35th Annual Quilt Exhibition, which is taking place now at the museum.

The Juror’s Choice and Staff Choice awards were presented at the opening reception on Friday, July 16.

The Quilt Exhibition is a juried show, with each of the exhibition’s three jurors selecting a quilt they thought most deserving of recognition.

Chester resident Linda Diak was recognized for her quilt Berkeley by juror Marti DelNevo.

Norma Ippolito, also of Chester, was selected by juror Froncie Quinn for her quilt Confetti Carnival, which also received the Billings Farm & Museum Staff Choice Award. Ippolito is a noted quilter who has won many awards over the years.

Floral Bouquets made by Mary Jane Arvidson of Brownsville was selected by juror Nola Forbes.

The Quilt Exhibition is open daily 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily through Sunday, Aug 22. Visitors can view a colorful display of textiles made by quilters in Windsor County, a Challenge Quilt display crafted by the Heart of the Land Quilters’ Guild of the Hartland area, along with several historical quilts from the museum’s collection.

See quilting demonstrations and enjoy scavenger hunts for young and old. From July 22 through Aug. 19, visitors can attend Thursday Threads, a weekly series featuring interactive fiber arts and textile-related demonstrations and crafts.

To view the Virtual Quilt Exhibition with in-depth conversations with jurors and close up views of all of the quilts, click here

Whether visiting onsite or online, guests can also vote for their favorite quilt to receive the People’s Choice Award. The People’s Choice will be announced on Friday, Aug. 13.

Billings Farm & Museum follows guidance from the CDC and the Vermont Forward Plan to determine our protocols. For the continued safety of our staff and guests, all guests over the age of 2 are required to wear a face covering in all indoor spaces. For outdoor spaces, mask wearing is optional for fully-vaccinated persons; unvaccinated persons must wear masks when around people and unable to maintain 6-foot physical distances. No entry is permitted without a face covering. Click here for details.