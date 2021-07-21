Blue skies for first of Chester Summer Music Series

© 2021 Telegraph Publishing LLC

Remarkably enough, last Thursday it didn’t rain and with warm temperatures and under blue skies more than 70 people gathered on the lawn of Chester’s Academy Building for the first of five concerts in this summer’s free music series, under the auspices of the Chester Rotary.

The Stockwell Brothers played from 6:30 to 8 p.m. to the appreciative crowd – all the more so since last year’s concerts were canceled due to the Covid-19 shutdown.

There are four more Thursdays in the music series schedule with the Dave Keller Band next up on July 22. The forecast for now looks good, but in the event of rain the concerts will be held at Chester’s American Legion Post on Route 103 south. Bring a chair or a blanket to spread out on and enjoy the music.