Gus Bloch to perform at West River Farmers Market

Gus Bloch is set to perform Saturday at the West River Farmers Market in Londonderry.

From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 24, the West River Farmers Market will host musician Gus Bloch, a solo acoustic artist playing a variety of styles of music including country, cowboy, folk revival, old time and classical jazz.

His ability to engage children in his music is legendary.

A seasoned and versatile instrumentalist, Bloch, a Rutland resident, brings a unique multi-styled performance to events playing the banjo, guitar, balalaika and harmonica.

Nestled by the West River at the junction of Routes 11 and 100 in Londonderry, more than 40 vendors of the West Rivers Farmers Market will be offering food made-to-order, a collection of fine authentic crafts, agricultural products and fresh organic produce.  Folks who wish to attend can wear masks if they feel comfortable doing so, and are encouraged to leave pets at home since dogs are not allowed on the market site. You can listen to Gus’s music below.

 

