Here’s the list: Pop-up clinics continue in Vermont Two clinics set for Londonderry's Mountain Market Place
The Chester Telegraph | Jul 21, 2021 | Comments 0
Gov. Phil Scott announced a series of new pop-up walk-in vaccination clinics available across Vermont beginning this week. While most are in the northern region, two will be held at the Mountain Market Place in Londonderry. One is today, the other is Saturday.
Vermont leads the nation in Covid-19 vaccination rates, with 83.2 percent of the eligible population has already received at least one dose of vaccine.
“As we’ve said all along, we’re not letting up on our efforts to make vaccines as accessible as possible,” said Governor Scott. “Across the country, we’re seeing cases rise, especially among those who are not vaccinated. It is never too late to protect yourself and get vaccinated.”
The schedule for the new vaccination clinics available for walk-ins this week is included below.
In addition to these new locations, the following clinics continue to offer vaccinations during their regular operating hours:
- Pharmacies at the UVM Medical Center’s main campus and Fanny Allen campus;
- UVMMC’s South Prospect Street outpatient pharmacy;
- The Community Health Centers of Burlington (weekdays);
- The Northwestern Medical Center Urgent Care Clinic (weekdays);
- The Southwestern Vermont Medical Center Express Care (daily).
In addition to these options and pop-up clinics, most pharmacies around Vermont offer walk-in vaccinations. Ask your local pharmacist today or simply walk into a CVS, Hannaford Food and Drug, Walmart, Walgreens, Price Chopper/Market 32, Rite Aid, Shaw’s Supermarket or Costco.
Note: The hours for these clinics, along with vaccine type offered, will be posted on the Vermont Department of Health’s website, which can be found by clicking here.
Wednesday, July 21
Quechee Club at Murphy Farm, 593 Lakeland Drive, Quechee
Londonderry Village Market, 5700 VT-100, Londonderry, 3 – 7 p.m., Johnson & Johnson single dose
North Country Hospital, 189 Prouty Drive, Newport
Waterbury Ambulance, 1727 Guptil Road, Waterbury Center
1311 Barre Montpelier Rd, 1311 Barre Montpelier Rd (Behind Burger King), Berlin
Thursday, July 22
Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital, 1315 Hospital Drive, St. Johnsbury
St. Albans District Office, 27 Federal St., 1st Floor Conference Room, St. Albans
White River Junction District Office, 118 Prospect St., Suite 300, White River Junction
Town Line Tack, 1193 Ethan Allen Highway, Georgia
Waterbury Ambulance, 1727 Guptil Road, Waterbury Center
1311 Barre Montpelier Road, 1311 Barre Montpelier Road (Behind Burger King), Berlin
Waterbury Farmers Market, 2 Rotarian Place, Waterbury
Friday, July 23
Lamoille Valley Field Days, 203 Wilson Road, Johnson
Waterfront Plaza, Newport
Capstone Community Action, 250 Industrial Park, Morrisville
Firstlight, 212 Ideal Way, Poultney
Bennington Museum Courtyard Music Series, 75 Main St., Bennington
Halifax Community Center, 246 Branch Road, Halifax
Waterbury Ambulance, 1727 Guptil Road, Waterbury Center
1311 Barre Montpelier Rd, 1311 Barre Montpelier Rd (Behind Burger King), Berlin
Saturday, July 24
Vermont Symphony Orchestra (Shelburne Museum), 6000 Shelburne Road, Shelburne
Mountain Market Place, 5700 VT Route 100, Londonderry, noon to 4 p.m., Johnson & Johnson (single dose) Pfizer (first or second dose)
Grand Isle Sheriff’s Department, 10 Island Circle, Grand Isle
Stowe Community Church, 137 Main S., Stowe
Waterbury Ambulance, 1727 Guptil Road, Waterbury Center
1311 Barre Montpelier Road, 1311 Barre Montpelier Road (Behind Burger King), Berlin
Sunday, July 25
Lamoille Valley Field Days, 203 Wilson Road, Johnson
Vermont Symphony Orchestra (Rutland Fairgrounds), 175 S. Main St.t, Rutland
Waterbury Ambulance, 1727 Guptil Road, Waterbury Center
1311 Barre Montpelier Road, 1311 Barre Montpelier Road (Behind Burger King), Berlin
More ways to get your free vaccine:
Make an appointment for a free vaccine
You can also walk-in at CVS, Hannaford Food and Drug, Walmart, Walgreens, Price Chopper/Market 32, Rite Aid, Shaw’s Supermarket, or Costco or get an appointment with Kinney Drugs, CVS, Walgreens, Northfield Pharmacy, or UVMMC Outpatient Pharmacies.
