ov. Phil Scott announced a series of new pop-up walk-in vaccination clinics available across Vermont beginning this week. While most are in the northern region, two will be held at the Mountain Market Place in Londonderry. One is today, the other is Saturday.

Vermont leads the nation in Covid-19 vaccination rates, with 83.2 percent of the eligible population has already received at least one dose of vaccine.

“As we’ve said all along, we’re not letting up on our efforts to make vaccines as accessible as possible,” said Governor Scott. “Across the country, we’re seeing cases rise, especially among those who are not vaccinated. It is never too late to protect yourself and get vaccinated.”

The schedule for the new vaccination clinics available for walk-ins this week is included below.

In addition to these new locations, the following clinics continue to offer vaccinations during their regular operating hours:

Pharmacies at the UVM Medical Center’s main campus and Fanny Allen campus;

UVMMC’s South Prospect Street outpatient pharmacy;

The Community Health Centers of Burlington (weekdays);

The Northwestern Medical Center Urgent Care Clinic (weekdays);

The Southwestern Vermont Medical Center Express Care (daily).

In addition to these options and pop-up clinics, most pharmacies around Vermont offer walk-in vaccinations. Ask your local pharmacist today or simply walk into a CVS, Hannaford Food and Drug, Walmart, Walgreens, Price Chopper/Market 32, Rite Aid, Shaw’s Supermarket or Costco.

Note: The hours for these clinics, along with vaccine type offered, will be posted on the Vermont Department of Health’s website, which can be found by clicking here.

Wednesday, July 21

Quechee Club at Murphy Farm, 593 Lakeland Drive, Quechee

Londonderry Village Market, 5700 VT-100, Londonderry, 3 – 7 p.m., Johnson & Johnson single dose

North Country Hospital, 189 Prouty Drive, Newport

Waterbury Ambulance, 1727 Guptil Road, Waterbury Center

1311 Barre Montpelier Rd, 1311 Barre Montpelier Rd (Behind Burger King), Berlin

Thursday, July 22

Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital, 1315 Hospital Drive, St. Johnsbury



St. Albans District Office, 27 Federal St., 1st Floor Conference Room, St. Albans

White River Junction District Office, 118 Prospect St., Suite 300, White River Junction

Town Line Tack, 1193 Ethan Allen Highway, Georgia

Waterbury Ambulance, 1727 Guptil Road, Waterbury Center

1311 Barre Montpelier Road, 1311 Barre Montpelier Road (Behind Burger King), Berlin

Waterbury Farmers Market, 2 Rotarian Place, Waterbury

Friday, July 23

Lamoille Valley Field Days, 203 Wilson Road, Johnson

Waterfront Plaza, Newport

Capstone Community Action, 250 Industrial Park, Morrisville

Firstlight, 212 Ideal Way, Poultney

Bennington Museum Courtyard Music Series, 75 Main St., Bennington

Halifax Community Center, 246 Branch Road, Halifax

Waterbury Ambulance, 1727 Guptil Road, Waterbury Center

1311 Barre Montpelier Rd, 1311 Barre Montpelier Rd (Behind Burger King), Berlin

Saturday, July 24

Vermont Symphony Orchestra (Shelburne Museum), 6000 Shelburne Road, Shelburne

Mountain Market Place, 5700 VT Route 100, Londonderry, noon to 4 p.m., Johnson & Johnson (single dose) Pfizer (first or second dose)

Grand Isle Sheriff’s Department, 10 Island Circle, Grand Isle

Stowe Community Church, 137 Main S., Stowe

Waterbury Ambulance, 1727 Guptil Road, Waterbury Center

1311 Barre Montpelier Road, 1311 Barre Montpelier Road (Behind Burger King), Berlin

Sunday, July 25

Lamoille Valley Field Days, 203 Wilson Road, Johnson

Vermont Symphony Orchestra (Rutland Fairgrounds), 175 S. Main St.t, Rutland

Waterbury Ambulance, 1727 Guptil Road, Waterbury Center

1311 Barre Montpelier Road, 1311 Barre Montpelier Road (Behind Burger King), Berlin

More ways to get your free vaccine:

Make an appointment for a free vaccine

You can also walk-in at CVS, Hannaford Food and Drug, Walmart, Walgreens, Price Chopper/Market 32, Rite Aid, Shaw’s Supermarket, or Costco or get an appointment with Kinney Drugs, CVS, Walgreens, Northfield Pharmacy, or UVMMC Outpatient Pharmacies.