Wednesday, July 21: Weston board considers reappraisal, tables municipal tax-rate decision.  
Here’s the list, pop-up vaxx clinics continue in Vermont.
Chester quilt artists honored at Billings show.
‘An Iliad’ an intense, engaging play kicks off return of live theater.
The Telegraph Calendar of Events has Summer Music Series.

Andover Select Board agenda for July 26

| Jul 22, 2021 | Comments 0

The Select Board for the Town of Andover will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, July 26 at the Andover Town Office, 953 Andover Road. Below is its agenda.

1. Call Select Board meeting to order.

2. Act on Agenda.

3. Act on Minutes: Act on the minutes from the July 12th meeting.

4. Public Comment (Time allowance: Five minutes per visitor, 10 minutes per topic): Members of the public may address the Board on appropriate topics that are not on this meeting’s agenda.

5. New Business: A. Fiscal year end update; B. Legal Trail #4 – Gene Pategas; C. Town Employee Performance Evaluation Policy

6. Old Business: A. ARPA – update – Jeanette; B. Generator for the office – Scott; C. ATV ordinance – update; D. Short-term rentals

7. Highways / Garage: A. Amending Andover’s current traffic ordinance – adding language re: speed enforcement on Rt 11 & establishing a speed limit on North Hill, consolidating two existing Ordinance documents into one – Board to vote; B. Road Commissioner’s report

8. Correspondence.

9. Financial Orders

10. Adjourn.

REMINDERS:
Next Select Board Meeting, 08/09/2021, 6:30 p.m.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Filed Under: Andover Select Board AgendaLatest News

About the Author:

RSSComments (0)

Trackback URL

Leave a Reply

First name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. No aliases accepted.