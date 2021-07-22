Andover Select Board agenda for July 26
The Select Board for the Town of Andover will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, July 26 at the Andover Town Office, 953 Andover Road. Below is its agenda.
1. Call Select Board meeting to order.
2. Act on Agenda.
3. Act on Minutes: Act on the minutes from the July 12th meeting.
4. Public Comment (Time allowance: Five minutes per visitor, 10 minutes per topic): Members of the public may address the Board on appropriate topics that are not on this meeting’s agenda.
5. New Business: A. Fiscal year end update; B. Legal Trail #4 – Gene Pategas; C. Town Employee Performance Evaluation Policy
6. Old Business: A. ARPA – update – Jeanette; B. Generator for the office – Scott; C. ATV ordinance – update; D. Short-term rentals
7. Highways / Garage: A. Amending Andover’s current traffic ordinance – adding language re: speed enforcement on Rt 11 & establishing a speed limit on North Hill, consolidating two existing Ordinance documents into one – Board to vote; B. Road Commissioner’s report
8. Correspondence.
9. Financial Orders
10. Adjourn.
REMINDERS:
Next Select Board Meeting, 08/09/2021, 6:30 p.m.
