Andover Select Board agenda for July 26

The Select Board for the Town of Andover will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, July 26 at the Andover Town Office, 953 Andover Road. Below i s its agenda.

1. Call Select Board meeting to order.

2. Act on Agenda.

3. Act on Minutes: Act on the minutes from the July 12th meeting.

4. Public Comment (Time allowance: Five minutes per visitor, 10 minutes per topic): Members of the public may address the Board on appropriate topics that are not on this meeting’s agenda.

5. New Business: A. Fiscal year end update; B. Legal Trail #4 – Gene Pategas; C. Town Employee Performance Evaluation Policy

6. Old Business: A. ARPA – update – Jeanette; B. Generator for the office – Scott; C. ATV ordinance – update; D. Short-term rentals

7. Highways / Garage: A. Amending Andover’s current traffic ordinance – adding language re: speed enforcement on Rt 11 & establishing a speed limit on North Hill, consolidating two existing Ordinance documents into one – Board to vote; B. Road Commissioner’s report

8. Correspondence.

9. Financial Orders

10. Adjourn.

REMINDERS:

Next Select Board Meeting, 08/09/2021, 6:30 p.m.