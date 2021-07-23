Derry Arts Society seeks local artist for exhibit

T

he Londonderry Arts and Historical Society’s annual Local Artists Exhibit runs from Aug. 7 to Sept. 4 at LAHS headquarters, The Custer Sharp House, 2461 Middletown Road, in Londonderry. Exhibit hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays , opening at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 7.

If you would like to exhibit, please contact Garrison Buxton (917-602-2153; gbuxtonaha@gmail.com) or Val Johnson, (802-875-3865; valjean43@vermontel.net).

Receiving dates are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday July 28 and Saturdays July 24 and 31. Pickup of works is 2 to 6 p.m. on Sept. 4.

Artists must provide paperwork with Artist’s Name, Email, Phone Number, Address, and complete list of work(s), prepared as noted below.

All art must contain information on the back including: Artist’s Name, Phone Number, Title, Medium.

Description of that work and price.

Art must be hangable & ready to install/sell; please do not submit otherwise. No pieces larger than 36” in any direction (36″ x 36″ maximum size, or equivalent square inches). 2-3 pieces/artist.

Artists are welcomed and encouraged to volunteer for any of the days we are open. It is a great value added to, as well as appreciated by, the community and all those who visit.

For more information, click here or visit its Facebook page by clicking here.