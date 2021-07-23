Derry Arts Society seeks local artist for exhibit
Press release | Jul 23, 2021 | Comments 0
If you would like to exhibit, please contact Garrison Buxton (917-602-2153; gbuxtonaha@gmail.com) or Val Johnson, (802-875-3865; valjean43@vermontel.net).
Receiving dates are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday July 28 and Saturdays July 24 and 31. Pickup of works is 2 to 6 p.m. on Sept. 4.
Artists must provide paperwork with Artist’s Name, Email, Phone Number, Address, and complete list of work(s), prepared as noted below.
- All art must contain information on the back including: Artist’s Name, Phone Number, Title, Medium.
- Description of that work and price.
- Art must be hangable & ready to install/sell; please do not submit otherwise. No pieces larger than 36” in any direction (36″ x 36″ maximum size, or equivalent square inches). 2-3 pieces/artist.
- Artists are welcomed and encouraged to volunteer for any of the days we are open. It is a great value added to, as well as appreciated by, the community and all those who visit.
For more information, click here or visit its Facebook page by clicking here.
Filed Under: Community and Arts Life • In the Arts • Latest News
About the Author: This item was edited from one or more press releases submitted to The Chester Telegraph.
Comments (0)
Leave a Reply
First name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. No aliases accepted.