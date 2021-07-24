Ludlow man charged with DUI, leaving Route 103 accident

© 2021 Telegraph Publishing LLC

hester police nabbed a Ludlow man who allegedly fled the scene of an accident he caused on Route 103 in Proctorsville Friday afternoon.

According to a Vermont State Police press release, Michael Dagostino, 22, of Ludlow, caused a crash on Route 103 near Assembly of God Drive and then drove away. According to police radio traffic at the time, witnesses described the car that caused the accident as “smoking” and having substantial front-end damage.

State Police dispatchers issued a “be on the lookout” for the car, which had been heading south toward Chester. Shortly after the BOL, Chester Police found the car near the intersection of Routes 103 and 10, but the driver had apparently fled on foot.

According to State Police, Dagostino “took off into the woods” but was found later along Route 10. He was arrested and taken to the Springfield Police Dept. for processing. In addition to leaving the scene of an accident, Dagostino was charged with driving with a criminally suspended license and driving under the influence.

Ludlow Ambulance and Proctorsville Fire Department responded to the accident and one person was taken to Springfield Hospital with “minor injuries.”