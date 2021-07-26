Chester Chatter: When simple entertainments were in the cards

By Ruthie Douglas

©2021 Telegraph Publishing LLC

I

n times gone by, folks living out on the dusty back roads had little time for enjoyment. When they did get a break, they often went a calling on their friends.

Entertainment was very simple: a long walk, especially at night, catching fireflies in glass jars; riding bicycles to get ice cream.

The Douglas family loved playing cards. Friends would stop by and soon, we’d put on a pot of coffee, set up the card table, bring out the deck of cards and the games would begin.

Often the Grange hosted card parties, as did churches. The Grange also held performances, potluck suppers and dances.

Admission to the card parties was charged and food was available for purchase. A prize of money was also paid to the player with the highest score. Card parties were a farmer’s form of entertainment. And folks did not have to spend a ton of money to have a good time. Those were the days my friend.

Scene and heard

Carolyn Hart of Bermuda has been visiting her family and friends in Chester. Carolyn grew up here and attended the local schools.

Some 30 classmates of Springfield High Class of 1959 visited the home of Barbara Rorison for lunch recently. It was a potluck “covered dish” affair.

Marsha Graham of Georgia has been up for a couple of weeks visiting friends.

My granddaughter Ivy Gabert and her daughter Hendrix visited me on Sunday. They had attended services for Maude Gabert.

I am thinking of the George Cook and his son Danny on the death of Cheryl Cook, George’s wife and Danny’s mother. We all share many memories.

The Bolaski family camped out at Wells, Maine, for a very good time, drawing family from as far away as the American west.