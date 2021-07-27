Robert Webb Erskine, 85, of Chester

R

obert Webb Erskine died peacefully at his Chester home on Wednesday, July 21, after a long, courageous battle with cancer. His final days were spent completely surrounded by his family and his wife of 61 years.

He was born in Damariscotta, Maine, on Jan. 22, 1936, moving to Vermont with his family in 1940 when Park and Pollard promoted his father to manage their Chester store. In 1952, his father started Erskine’s Grain Store, and the family grew up on First Avenue.

Bob went to school in Chester, graduating in 1954. He was part of the 1954 state champions, part of Chester Sentinels. Right after high school, along with three of his classmates, he joined the U.S. Army, where he graduated from Airborne School, German Jump School and Pathfinder School.

Bob met the love of his life, Koren Erskine, during one of his times at home, at a barn dance in Newfane in June 1959. And the rest is history. He continued to serve 20 years in the Army — including two tours in Vietnam — retiring from the Special Forces as an E8 Master Sergeant.

He then returned home to work with his father at the Grain Store, and soon after bought the store. He expanded the store and worked there for the next 23 years before selling it to his son. He was able to retire completely in 1998. He was then able to play a lot of golf, which he loved. Even got a hole in one at Bellows Falls Country Club. He loved college basketball and baseball, especially the Yankees. Growing up in Vermont he also had a strong love for fishing and hunting. During his stay in Fort Bragg, N.C., he developed a love for bass fishing where he introduced his young kids to the sport.

Bob is survived by his wife Koren, his three children: Katherine Manley and her husband David; Michael Erskine and his wife Catherine; and Carrie Erskine. He is also survived by grandchildren: Laura Stufflebean, Erin Manley and Caitlin Manley, Andrew Erskine and his fiancé Nichole Kellogg. Jessica Ucci and husband Jerry Ucci; and great grandchildren Everleigh Erskine, Asher Ucci and Arabella Ucci, and step great-grandchildren Kailynn and Jayson.

He is also survived by his brother Bryan Erskine and his wife Diane, his sister Ann Tupper and her husband Bill, and by his brother-in-law Rodney Willard, and many nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his parents, his brother and sister-in-law, Barry Erskine and his wife Linda, and his sister Betty Willard.

A graveside service will take place at 1 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 2, 2021 at the North Street Cemetery in Chester.

Davis Memorial Chapel of Springfield is assisting the family with the arrangements.