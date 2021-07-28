College News

Rachel Yrsha of Londonderry recently received a Master of Medical Science degree in Physician Assistant Studies from Frostburg State University in Frostburg, Md., one of nearly 700 degrees awarded for the fall semester.

Elizabeth Ann Parker of Springfield was among graduates at the University of Connecticut December 2020 to May 2021.



Ciera Keefe of Springfield and Jessica Flore, also of Springfield, recently graduated from the Practical Nursing Program at Vermont Technical College in Randolph Center

Abigail Dryden of Londonderry has been placed on the Dean’s Honor list at Gettysburg (Pa.) College for outstanding academic achievement in the spring 2021 semester. Students with a quality point average of 3.60 or higher (on a 4.0 scale) for a semester’s work are placed on the college’s Dean’s Honor List.

Spencer Fowler of South Londonderry excelled during the spring 2021 semester, achieving a GPA of at least 3.5 to earn a spot on the Dean’s List at Hofstra University in Hempstead, N.Y.

Tufts University in Massachusetts recently announced the Dean’s List for the spring 2021 semester. Dean’s list honors at Tufts University require a semester grade point average of 3.4 or greater. Those local students are:

Mark Beckwith of Chester, Class of 2022

Eve Ogdon of Windham, Class of 2022