S. Central Vermont realtors honor two as Realtor of Year, Good Neighbor
Cynthia Prairie | Jul 28, 2021 | Comments 0
SCVBR’s Realtor of the Year award is the board’s highest honor and recognizes a realtor member for outstanding commitment to the real estate industry, and to their clients and community.
“As SCVBR’s 2020 president, she guided us through the uncharted COVID territory with intelligence, passion, and class, all while building a house and opening her own firm,” said Steve Stettler, 2021 SCVBR president. “She repeatedly steps up to the plate when needed and honors all of us by representing the highest values of a realtor.”
Prior to starting her real estate career, Hoffman served as a mental health and substance use counselor for women. In 2011, she launched her real estate career. Hoffman holds numerous professional designations and certifications from the National Association of Realtors, including NAR’s e-Pro Certification, the Green Designation, and the Real Estate Negotiation Expert Certification.
In addition to her full-time career as a Realtor, Harris serves as an advanced EMT and is active with the Londonderry Volunteer Rescue Squad. She volunteers with various community organizations such as the Weston Business Council, Neighborhood Connections and the Weston Playhouse Theatre Company. She also serves as Landgrove’s Town Moderator and Grand Juror.
In 2020, Harris chaired the SCVBR fundraising program. When the services of Vermont’s food banks were in high demand in the early stages of the pandemic, Harris spearheaded the largest fundraising event in SCVBR’s history, raising more than $18,000 for local food banks.
Harris serves on the board of directors for the Vermont Association of Realtors. She is a past president of SCVBR and a past recipient of SCVBR’s Realtor of the Year, which recognizes a local realtor for outstanding commitment to the real estate industry and to their clients and community.
Filed Under: Business & Personal Finance • Business People
About the Author: Cynthia Prairie has been a newspaper editor more than 30 years. She has worked at such publications as the Raleigh Times, the Baltimore News American, the Buffalo Courier Express, the Chicago Sun-Times and the Patuxent Publishing chain of community newspapers in Maryland. She and her family moved to Chester, Vermont in 2004.
Comments (0)
Leave a Reply
First name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. No aliases accepted.