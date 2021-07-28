S. Central Vermont realtors honor two as Realtor of Year, Good Neighbor

J

, principal broker and owner of Hoffman Real Estate, has been named the 2021 Realtor of the Year by the South Central Vermont Board of Realtors.

SCVBR’s Realtor of the Year award is the board’s highest honor and recognizes a realtor member for outstanding commitment to the real estate industry, and to their clients and community.

“As SCVBR’s 2020 president, she guided us through the uncharted COVID territory with intelligence, passion, and class, all while building a house and opening her own firm,” said Steve Stettler, 2021 SCVBR president. “She repeatedly steps up to the plate when needed and honors all of us by representing the highest values of a realtor.”

Prior to starting her real estate career, Hoffman served as a mental health and substance use counselor for women. In 2011, she launched her real estate career. Hoffman holds numerous professional designations and certifications from the National Association of Realtors, including NAR’s e-Pro Certification, the Green Designation, and the Real Estate Negotiation Expert Certification.