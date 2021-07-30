Carolyn Ballou Smith, 94, of Chester

C

arolyn Ballou Smith, 94, passed away on Monday, July 26, 2021 at her home in Chester. A native of Chester, she was born at Springfield Hospital on April 14, 1927, the daughter of Paul Holton Ballou and Grace Carpenter Ballou.

She attended Chester schools and received her Bachelor of Arts Degree from the University of Vermont. While at UVM she was active in Pi Beta Phi Sorority

She was the principal’s secretary at John Jay High School in Cross River, N.Y., retiring in 1981. The senior class dedicated the 1981 year book to Mrs. Smith, commenting that she always had a kind word to share, and a great sense of humor. She was a member of the Congregational Church of Chester and the Women’s Fellowship group at the church. She volunteered with Hospice and worked at the Springfield Health and Rehab Center in Springfield for a short time.

Mrs. Smith is survived by her loving children: Susan Donnell, Sydney Berman, Stephanie Smith and Roderick Smith, her adoring grandchildren Adam Berman, Nicole Bolnik, Zachary Berman, Shannon Donnell, Alex Donnell, Samuel Caprade, and Ben Capogrossi, as well as her eight great grandchildren.

She was predeceased by her parents Paul and Grace Ballou, by her brother Paul Ballou and by her husband Thomas Sheehan.

A graveside service will be held at a later date at the Brookside Cemetery in Chester.

Davis Memorial Chapel of Springfield is assisting with arrangements.