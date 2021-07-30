Chester Select Board agenda for Aug. 4

The Chester Select Board will meet at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 4 at Town Hall, 556 Elm St. You can also access the meeting via Zoom by clicking here. Below is its agenda.

1. Approve Minutes from the July 21, 2021 Special Selectboard Meeting and July 26, 2021 Special Selectboard Meeting.

2. Citizen Comments/Answers from Previous Meeting

3. Old Business

4. Public Safety Building/Town Garage Financial Update

5. Sign Loan Documents; Dump Truck

6. Errors & Omissions; Listers

7. New Business/Next Agenda

8. Adjourn