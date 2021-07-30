TRSU board meeting agenda for Aug. 5

Wednesday, July 28: Area towns consider how to spend ARPA funds.  
Jul 30, 2021

The Two Rivers Supervisory Union will meet from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 5 via Zoom (https://trsu.zoom.us/j/88144366529| Phone: 646-876-9923) and at the Professional Development Room of Ludlow Elementary School. Below is its agenda.

I. Call to Order
A. Roll Call
II. Approval of Agenda: (Additions & Deletions)
III. APPROVAL OF MINUTES:
A. June 8, 2021, Regular Meeting
B. June 30, 2021, Special Meeting (Board Retreat)

IV. PUBLIC COMMENTS:

V. SUPERINTENDENT’S REPORT:

VI. CURRICULUM DIRECTOR’S REPORT:

VII. FINANCIAL UPDATE: Click here for Financial Link

VIII. OLD BUSINESS:
A. Superintendent Evaluation

IX. NEW BUSINESS:
A. New Hires:
1. Special Education Teacher (CAES)

X. Public Comments:
XI. Set Next Meeting Date and Agenda
A. September 2, 2021, Via Zoom and Location TBD

XII. Adjournment

 

