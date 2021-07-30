TRSU board meeting agenda for Aug. 5
The Two Rivers Supervisory Union will meet from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 5 via Zoom (https://trsu.zoom.us/j/88144366529| Phone: 646-876-9923) and at the Professional Development Room of Ludlow Elementary School. Below is its agenda.
I. Call to Order
A. Roll Call
II. Approval of Agenda: (Additions & Deletions)
III. APPROVAL OF MINUTES:
A. June 8, 2021, Regular Meeting
B. June 30, 2021, Special Meeting (Board Retreat)
IV. PUBLIC COMMENTS:
V. SUPERINTENDENT’S REPORT:
VI. CURRICULUM DIRECTOR’S REPORT:
VII. FINANCIAL UPDATE: Click here for Financial Link
VIII. OLD BUSINESS:
A. Superintendent Evaluation
IX. NEW BUSINESS:
A. New Hires:
1. Special Education Teacher (CAES)
X. Public Comments:
XI. Set Next Meeting Date and Agenda
A. September 2, 2021, Via Zoom and Location TBD
XII. Adjournment
