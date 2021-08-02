Grace Cottage Fair Aug. 7, auction Aug. 1-8

G

race Cottage Family Health & Hospital will hold its 2021 Hospital Fair Day as both a virtual and an in-person event this year.

More than 200 unique items are available via the Online Auction, which opens for bidding on Sunday, Aug. 1 and ends on Sunday, Aug. 8 by clicking here.

This year’s Fair Day Online Auction includes a tremendous variety of eclectic and unusual items, including artwork, furniture, stained glass, a carousel horse, bicycles, generators (new and used), a pressure washer, model trains and cars, a telescope, antiques, gift certificates to area restaurants and inns, trips, and much, much more, as well as a mention in one of Archer Mayor’s upcoming books.

And a “petite” in-person Fair Day will occur on the Townshend Common from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 7 with live music, food (sandwich wraps), homemade pies and other baked goods, White Elephant items, and 2021 Fair Day T-shirts and hats for sale. Musicians will be Tim Robinson, Ralph Sherman and Friends, and Bard Owl (T. Breeze Verdant and Annie Landenberger, accompanied by Earl Cantos on harmonica).

For more information, call 802-365-9109 or click here.