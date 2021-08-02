Londonderry contracts with Windham sheriff for policing services

T

he Town of Londonderry has contracted for 20 hours of weekly policing services with the Windham County Sheriff’s Office, effective July 13.

Residents at the May 1 Londonderry Town Meeting overwhelmingly voted to support the $41,000 one-year contract, which is the first such agreement between the town and the Sheriff’s Office. For a number of years, the town was contracted with the Vermont State Police for supplemental law enforcement services, but was informed in March 2021 that continuation of the service would not be possible.

Town Administrator Shane O’Keefe said, “There has been a significant increase in complaints about excessive traffic speeds in particular, and the Select Board has expressed a strong interest in proactive community safety and law enforcement, and the Sheriff’s Office appears to be a great match for the town given its existing successful association with our neighbors, Jamaica and Windham”

Windham County Sheriff Mark R. Anderson contracts with a dozen municipalities in the county for law enforcement services. Anderson oversees an office of 32 that includes 20 sworn deputy sheriffs. “We are excited for the opportunity to serve the Town of Londonderry as we work to fill gaps in rural policing coverage,” Anderson said. “Improving rural policing and access to emergency services has been a priority of ours.”

O’Keefe added, “We are excited to have them (the sheriff’s deputies) here on an ongoing dedicated basis to address our law enforcement, safety and prevention needs.”