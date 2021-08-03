Chester plays host to new farmers market

By Cynthia Prairie

D

espite only three vendors and a community organization info booth, the inaugural Chester Farmers Market, held on Wednesday, July 18, made an enthusiastic show of it in the grassy field next to the Baba a Louis parking lot on Route 11 West in Chester.

Visitors to the market were steady and the skies were a rare blue with nary an indication of the recent rains that have soaked us all.

Shoppers were treated to breads from Grandview Gourmet and a chat with baker Dylan Lester, of Saxtons River. Donna Hudkins of Smokeshire Hill Top Farm in Chester, which grows blueberries and is noted for its lamb, generously explained the various cuts of meat offered. And Cheryl Joy Lipton, of the Chester Community Greenhouse & Gardens project, enthusiastically explained the proposal to all who approached her table.

Meanwhile market manager Janice Leary-Jones kept busy managing the market as well as her Eventide View Farm booth filled with vegetables.

This coming Wednesday, Aug. 4, more vendors are expected, including Abundant Alchemy Cordials and Herbals, Aurora’s Food Cart, Baking by Hand, Corvus Ferments and Love Alive Chocolates.

The market will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. each Wednesday through Oct. 13, 92 Route 11 West in Chester. For those who are interested in vending at the market, contact Leary-Jones at chestervtfarmersmarket@gmail.com.

This is the first farmers market held in Chester since 2011, when the 8-year-old market closed.