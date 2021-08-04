Local collaboration brings Yale Divinity grad to intern at area UCC churches

T

hrough the end of August, ECCO — the Experiment in Covenantal Community Outreach — a collaboration of several area United Church of Christ churches, is sponsoring Jack Mahoney, a recent graduate of Yale Divinity School, in an internship as he pursues his goal of becoming a Navy chaplain.

As part of a two-year experience in the field of parish ministry, Mahoney is leading worship services at the United Church of Acworth, N.H., and in Vermont, the United Church of Ludlow, the Grafton Community Church and the First Congregational Church UCC in Springfield.

He is leading a book discussion on spiritual formation using Henri Nouwen’s book Spiritual Direction, participating in a men’s group, providing pastoral care and joining in a weekly Bible study group that has been active for over a year. Mahoney is also participating in the area clergy group through the Windham Union Association and the Vermont Conference UCC.

ECCO has been working with area churches on ways to share resources and skills, with the goal of preserving what makes each church beloved by its members while finding ways to “Be The Church” in such changing times. Sharing an intern has brought new ideas and new ways of being a community of Christ.

If you would like to join him and your neighbors in worship, his Sunday schedule is: