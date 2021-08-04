Denis Paul Lefebvre, 75, formerly of Andover

D

enis Paul Lefebvre, 75, of Richmond, R.I., formerly of Andover, Vt., beloved husband of Sharon (Hines) Lefebvre, passed away on the evening of July 28.

Born in Central Falls in 1946, he was the son of Dolores (LaMontagne) and Gerard Lefebvre. He graduated from Saint Raphael Academy in Pawtucket in 1964, and received his BA in Economics and MBA from Providence College.

In 1968 Denis began his career at Hospital Trust National Bank/ Bank of Boston in Providence, ultimately becoming a VP and Auditor for Bank Operations. Denis and Sharon moved to Andover, Vermont in 1994, where he established Vermont

Bank Service Corp, providing compliance oversight for banks throughout the state of Vermont. With their shared passion for books, Denis and Sharon lovingly transformed their old barn and opened Over Andover Used Books. In 2015 they returned home to their native Rhode Island.

Family and friends were Denis’s core. He loved being a father, Péperè and was overjoyed to recently become a Grand-Péperè.

In addition to his wife, Sharon, he is survived by his children: daughter Michele Haberle and husband Glenn of Smithfield; son Denis Lefebvre Jr. and wife Lisa of Bristol; and son Paul Lefebvre and wife Nicole of Pascoag. He is also survived by his grandchildren: Brianna Haberle and partner Timothy Douglas; Haley Lefebvre; Jenna Haberle; Alexander Lefebvre and partner Allie Jacques; Zachary Lefebvre and partner Morgan Morse; Lindsay Lefebvre; and Kyle Haberle; his great-granddaughter Olivia Lefebvre; his stepchildren Lisa Papineau and partner Scott Berkson; Jill Papineau and partner Veronica Cardenas; A.J. Papineau and his children Theron, Aidan and Karina; David Papineau and wife Cheenie; Annette Lefebvre, former spouse and mother of Michele, Denis Jr. and Paul; sister-in-law Maureen Nuse; Roger Ross, life-long best friend and the brother he never had; and his adored dog Joey.

Soft-spoken and modest by nature, he was a master woodworker who loved his craft not only for the beauty of the piece, but the exacting nature of “the rule of the last inch”… striving for the quiet perfection of the work.

For Denis, there were not enough hours in the day for reading or taking long drives on the back roads of New England, all the better with his pal Joey for company. He was a die-hard fan of the “old-school” Yankees and the ultimate MacGyver around the house. There was not a dog he didn’t love or who didn’t love him.

A gathering to celebrate his life will take place at 9:30 a.m. with an 11 a.m. service on Saturday, Aug. 7 at the Avery-Storti Funeral Home, 88 Columbia St., Wakefield, R.I. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests memorial donations to Denis’s favorite charities, Wounded Warriors or Sato Heart Dog Rescue. For guestbook and condolences, please visit Avery-Storti Funeral Home’s website by clicking here.