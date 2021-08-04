Wednesday, August 4: In policy shift, feds to redirect ‘county’ ARPA funds to Vermont towns.  
Weston tax rate still up in the air.
Clearing a trail, one bite at a time.
Chester plays host to new farmers market.
Kids ‘go wild’ with Legos
The Telegraph Calendar of Events has Summer Music Series.

Derry Tri-Mtn. Lions Club holding raffle

| Aug 04, 2021 | Comments 0

A handmade quilt and bags and maple syrup are being raffled off by the Trimountain Area Lions Club.

Londonderry Tri-Mtn. Area Lions Club will be holding a raffle this month, with the drawing occurring at the club’s booth on Saturday, Aug.  28 at the Bondville Fair.

While at the booth, you can also pick up free earplugs to prevent hearing loss while viewing track events.

First prize is a handcrafted quilt, 85 by 69 inches, with material donated by Sue Ashe of Country Treasures in Chester and with quilting done by Carolyn Niesuchouski also of Country Treasures. Second prize are two handmade bags by Lynn Eckhardt and third prize is a quart of Vermont maple syrup.

Tickets are $1 each or 6 for $5. Tickets can be purchased from any Lions Club member or by contacting Randee Keith  at 802-824-6750 or by  email at randee.55@comcast.net. For more information, including contacts, click here.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Filed Under: Community and Arts LifeIn the Community

About the Author:

RSSComments (0)

Trackback URL

Leave a Reply

First name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. No aliases accepted.