Derry Tri-Mtn. Lions Club holding raffle

L

ondonderry Tri-Mtn. Area Lions Club will be holding a raffle this month, with the drawing occurring at the club’s booth on Saturday, Aug. 28 at the Bondville Fair.

While at the booth, you can also pick up free earplugs to prevent hearing loss while viewing track events.

First prize is a handcrafted quilt, 85 by 69 inches, with material donated by Sue Ashe of Country Treasures in Chester and with quilting done by Carolyn Niesuchouski also of Country Treasures. Second prize are two handmade bags by Lynn Eckhardt and third prize is a quart of Vermont maple syrup.

Tickets are $1 each or 6 for $5. Tickets can be purchased from any Lions Club member or by contacting Randee Keith at 802-824-6750 or by email at randee.55@comcast.net. For more information, including contacts, click here.