Winhall Library bids farewell to librarian Dawn Santos with open reception

The Winhall Memorial Library Board of Trustees invites the public to a farewell reception for librarian Dawn Santos. Join the trustees from 3 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 12.
“It has been a pleasure and joy to be welcomed into the wonderful community of Winhall. Over my five years of employment, I have made many meaningful connections with patrons and gained valuable friendships along the way,” said Santos.
Winhall Memorial Library is located at 2 Lower Taylor Hill Road in Bondville.
If you have any questions, please email winhalllibrary@comcast.net or call 802-297-9741.
