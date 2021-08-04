Winhall Library bids farewell to librarian Dawn Santos with open reception

Wednesday, August 4: In policy shift, feds to redirect ‘county’ ARPA funds to Vermont towns.  
The Winhall Library Board of Trustees is holding a farewell reception on Aug. 12 for long-time librarian Dawn Santos, pictured above.

The Winhall Memorial Library Board of Trustees invites the public to a farewell reception for  librarian Dawn Santos. Join the trustees from 3 to 6 p.m.  on Thursday, Aug. 12.

“It has been a pleasure and joy to be welcomed into the wonderful community of Winhall. Over my five years of employment, I have made many meaningful connections with patrons and gained valuable friendships along the way,” said Santos.

Winhall Memorial Library is located at 2 Lower Taylor Hill Road in Bondville.

If you have any questions, please email winhalllibrary@comcast.net or call 802-297-9741.

