Andover Select Board agenda for Aug. 9
The Select Board for the town of Andover will meet at 6L30 p.m. on Monday Aug. 9 at Andover Town Hall, 953 Weston-Andover Road, and through Zoom, by calling +1 929 436 2866 US (New York) Meeting ID: 899 1441 9053 Passcode: 264380. Below is its agenda.
1. Call Select Board meeting to order.
2. Act on Agenda.
3. Act on Minutes: Act on the minutes from the July 26th meeting.
4. Public Comment (Time allowance: Five minutes per visitor, 10 minutes per topic): Members of the public may address the board on appropriate topics that are not on this meeting’s agenda.
5. New Business:
6. Old Business: A. Short-term rentals – discussion with the Zoning Board; B. ARPA – brainstorm uses with Zoning Board; C. Generator for the office – Scott; D. ATV ordinance – update; E. LBF – update.
7. Highways / Garage: A. Continue speed Limit discussion – Weston Andover Road; B. Road Commissioner’s report
8. Correspondence.
9. Financial Orders.
10. Adjourn.
REMINDERS:
Next Select Board Meeting, 08/23/2021, 6:30 p.m.
