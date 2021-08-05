Andover Select Board agenda for Aug. 9

The Select Board for the town of Andover will meet at 6L30 p.m. on Monday Aug. 9 at Andover Town Hall, 953 Weston-Andover Road, and through Zoom, by calling +1 929 436 2866 US (New York) Meeting ID: 899 1441 9053 Passcode: 264380. Below is its agenda.

1. Call Select Board meeting to order.

2. Act on Agenda.

3. Act on Minutes: Act on the minutes from the July 26th meeting.

4. Public Comment (Time allowance: Five minutes per visitor, 10 minutes per topic): Members of the public may address the board on appropriate topics that are not on this meeting’s agenda.

5. New Business:

6. Old Business: A. Short-term rentals – discussion with the Zoning Board; B. ARPA – brainstorm uses with Zoning Board; C. Generator for the office – Scott; D. ATV ordinance – update; E. LBF – update.

7. Highways / Garage: A. Continue speed Limit discussion – Weston Andover Road; B. Road Commissioner’s report

8. Correspondence.

9. Financial Orders.

10. Adjourn.

REMINDERS:

Next Select Board Meeting, 08/23/2021, 6:30 p.m.