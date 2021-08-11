Andover Select Board Special Meeting agenda for Aug. 12
The Select Board for the Town of Andover will hold a special meeting at 6 p.m. Aug. 12 via Zoom.
Below is its agenda
1. Call Select Board meeting to order.
2. Act on Agenda.
3. Public Comment (Time allowance: Five minutes per visitor, 10 minutes per topic):
4. New Business:
A. Hiring a Town Attorney – discussion
5. Adjourn.
To attend the meeting: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/8690215007?pwd=MkpiRnJWVUxOb3VqSnVGS243dW1Bdz09
Meeting ID: 869 021 5007 and Passcode: 146374 or dial: +1 929 436 2866 US (New York)
REMINDERS:
Next Select Board Meeting, 08/23/2021, 6:30 p.m.
