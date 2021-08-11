Arnold W. Cole, 82, of Chester

Arnold Walter Cole, 82, of Chester, died at the Veterans Administration Medical Center in White River Junction on Aug. 4, 2021 after a short illness.

The son of Olie and Margaret (Brown) Cole, he was born in Brookline, on June 14, 1939. He attended school in Brookline and Townshend, and later worked for Cersosimo Lumber, Victor Morse Lumber, Smith Inc. and the Town of Townshend.

Mr. Cole served in the U.S. Army from March 21, 1963 to March 12, 1965.

He is survived by Barbara, his wife of 54 years; son Gregory and wife Liz of Brookline; four grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren and one great-great granddaughter. He is also survived by his sister Shelbajean of South Newfane and his brother Carlos and his wife Sandra of South Otselic, N.Y., as well as many nieces and nephews.

Mr. Cole was predeceased by his son Steven as well as two sisters and two brothers.

He enjoyed fishing and hunting and was a Red Sox fan.

Memorial donations may be made to Veterans Affairs in White River Junction.

There will be no funeral or calling hours, but a Celebration of Life will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021 at the Gassetts Grange Hall, 3553 Rt. 103 North in Chester.

Please wear a mask if you attend.