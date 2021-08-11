Workshop on understanding new gender language

W

ith the proliferation of new and reclaimed language describing a broad and nuanced spectrum of gender, sexual and romantic experience, it can be challenging to know which words to use in what context.

In this workshop, Hunter Kirschner (he/him/his), coordinator of LGBTQ+ student support at Keene State College in Keene, N.H., helps attendees gain a foundational understanding of common language used to describe and make sense of transgender identity.

There will also be an opportunity to address questions about transgender identities, experiences, terminology and etiquette. The event will be held at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 17, and is hosted by Neighborhood Connections, ​5700 Mountain Marketplace in Londonderry.

Kirschner’s varied professional and volunteer background includes LGBTQ+ organizing and advocacy, mental health education and working with people who are currently and formerly incarcerated.

This program is offered at no charge, but space is limited, so please call 802-824-4343 to register. Neighborhood Connections is a non-profit social services agency, serving the area mountain towns of Southern Vermont.