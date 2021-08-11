Workshop on understanding new gender language
Press release | Aug 11, 2021 | Comments 0
In this workshop, Hunter Kirschner (he/him/his), coordinator of LGBTQ+ student support at Keene State College in Keene, N.H., helps attendees gain a foundational understanding of common language used to describe and make sense of transgender identity.
There will also be an opportunity to address questions about transgender identities, experiences, terminology and etiquette. The event will be held at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 17, and is hosted by Neighborhood Connections, 5700 Mountain Marketplace in Londonderry.
Kirschner’s varied professional and volunteer background includes LGBTQ+ organizing and advocacy, mental health education and working with people who are currently and formerly incarcerated.
This program is offered at no charge, but space is limited, so please call 802-824-4343 to register. Neighborhood Connections is a non-profit social services agency, serving the area mountain towns of Southern Vermont.
Filed Under: Community and Arts Life • In the Community
About the Author: This item was edited from one or more press releases submitted to The Chester Telegraph.
Comments (0)
Leave a Reply
First name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. No aliases accepted.