Editor’s Note: For almost a year, The Chester Telegraph has provided a weekly update on Covid cases in Vermont. We ended the column in May as case numbers dropped significantly. But with the rise of cases, we resume this weekly Friday report.

ovid-19 positive cases are again on the rise — largely due to the Delta variant — with over 600 new cases reported in the last week and four new deaths reported since the beginning of August.

Since the beginning of the pandemic in March of 2020, Vermont has experienced a total of 264 deaths and 26,040 positive cases. Currently, 23 people are hospitalized with Covid-19 with seven in the ICU. The positivity rate has risen to 3.3 percent, up from 2.9 percent just since Monday.

On Tuesday, Gov. Phil Scott said that hospitalizations are occurring primarily among the unvaccinated. Dr. Mark Levine, Vermont’s Health Commissioner, added that 90 percent of hospitalizations have been confirmed as the Delta variant.

Locally, Windsor County has reported 31 new positive Covid-19 cases in the past week and Windham County has seen an increase of 25 new cases. In the last two weeks, local towns have seen more than 20 new cases:

Springfield has seen 10 new cases; Chester and Ludlow have each seen six new cases; while Cavendish has had no new cases reported. The total positive case numbers, deaths and other statistics are based on data published on the Health Department’s daily dashboard.

With numbers again spiking, Vermont health officials continue to recommend that all eligible Vermonters get their Covid vaccine. Statewide, 85.42 percent of eligible Vermonter’s have received at least one dose of vaccine. Windsor County’s vaccination rate is currently at 76.8 percent and Windham County’s rate is at 78.1 percent. For vaccination details, visit Vermont’s vaccination dashboard.

Area walk-in clinics at local vaccination venues and school or EMS clinics

Saturday, Aug. 14

King Arthur Flour, 135 US Route 5 South, Norwich. noon – 4 p.m.

Brattleboro Music & Retreat Farm, 45 Farmhouse Square, Brattleboro. 6 – 8 p.m.

Mountain Market Place, 5700 VT-100, Londonderry. n oon – 4 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 16

School Clinic: Academy School, 860 Western Ave ., Brattleboro. 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 17

School Clinic: Hartford High School, 37 Highland Ave., White River Junction. 9 a.m. – noon.

Thursday, Aug. 19

School Clinic: Rutland High School, 22 Stratton Road, Rutland. 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

EMS Clinic: Barre Town EMS, 4 McLaughlin R oad, East Barre. 3 – 5 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 20

School Clinic: Bellows Falls Union High School, 406 High School Road, Westminster. 2 – 8 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 21

EMS Clinic: Bellows Falls Old Home Days. 9 a.m. – 8:30 p.m.

For details on these events or all events currently scheduled throughout the state, click here, then be sure to click on “Find a walk-in clinic here.” Walgreens continues to offer vaccinations and Vermonters can register directly on its website or through the state website.

When making an appointment through the state’s website, options include clinics run by the Health Department, the National Guard, health care partners, Costco, Hannaford, Price Chopper, Rite-Aid, Shaw’s and Walmart.

Rite-Aid in both Ludlow and Springfield are offering walk-in vaccines. Only larger Shaw’s stores that have pharmacies are participating in the vaccination program, which means that neither the Ludlow nor Springfield location is participating.

To register for a vaccination and see your many options, visit the Vermont Health Department website or call 855-722-7878.